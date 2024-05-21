Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70,826.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,594,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,452. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

