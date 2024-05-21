Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,350 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,150,000 after acquiring an additional 350,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,198,000 after purchasing an additional 112,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.47. 1,545,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.