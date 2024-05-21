Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BIV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 695,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
