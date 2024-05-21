Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 203,146 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

