HashAI (HASHAI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $150.56 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HashAI has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a market capitalization of $150.56 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashAI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00172087 USD and is up 18.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $602,335.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.