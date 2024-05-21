HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Get Our Latest Report on SAB Biotherapeutics
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SAB Biotherapeutics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.