HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

SABS stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

