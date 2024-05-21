HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Loews Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.91. 533,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,006. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.79 and its 200 day moving average is $303.52.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

