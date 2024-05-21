Head-To-Head Contrast: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 4.24% 16.60% 6.21% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verint Systems and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verint Systems presently has a consensus target price of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%.

95.0% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verint Systems and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $910.39 million 2.21 $38.61 million $0.29 111.35 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

