Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and $115.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00057975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,748,758,736 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,748,758,735.56954 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11562361 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $108,821,581.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

