HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $235.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

NYSE HEI traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,065. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.50.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

