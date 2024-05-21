Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson EuroTrust Stock Down 0.2 %
Henderson EuroTrust stock opened at GBX 162.66 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,253.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48. Henderson EuroTrust has a one year low of GBX 123.52 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 163.26 ($2.08).
About Henderson EuroTrust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson EuroTrust
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Lowe’s Companies Tracking to New Highs in 2024
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Survey: The 130 Most Coveted Retirement Destinations in America [2024]
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.