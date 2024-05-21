Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Down 0.2 %

Henderson EuroTrust stock opened at GBX 162.66 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,253.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.48. Henderson EuroTrust has a one year low of GBX 123.52 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 163.26 ($2.08).

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

