Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hess by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.70. 190,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.24. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

