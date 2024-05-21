Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

