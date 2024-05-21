Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,903,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

