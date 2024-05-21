Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vontier by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

