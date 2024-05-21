Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.47 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 74.07% and a net margin of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

