Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

