Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $650,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $191.04 and a one year high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

