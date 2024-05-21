Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of FONAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter worth about $4,277,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 725.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

