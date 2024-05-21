Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $634,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after buying an additional 319,564 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,664 shares of company stock worth $24,890,367. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.