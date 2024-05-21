Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,075,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NOW opened at $774.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.13 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $748.01 and its 200 day moving average is $728.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

