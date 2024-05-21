Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,320 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,775,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,249,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,221,000 after acquiring an additional 566,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,155,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,584,000 after acquiring an additional 800,853 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.35.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 284.62%.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

