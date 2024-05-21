Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $571,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $255.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.52 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,345 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.