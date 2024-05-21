Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

