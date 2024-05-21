Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CWAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWAN stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

