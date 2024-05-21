Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in eGain by 117.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in eGain in the third quarter worth $167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth $252,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

eGain Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

