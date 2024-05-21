Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Read Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.