Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide worth $90,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.86. The stock had a trading volume of 340,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,260. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.04. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

