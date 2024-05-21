Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.14. 438,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,785. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

