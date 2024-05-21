HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HPQ opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in HP by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $112,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

