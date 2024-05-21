Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.74% of Humana worth $418,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $676,800,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Humana by 814.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after buying an additional 161,909 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Humana by 2,659.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,369,000 after buying an additional 147,320 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.39.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.88. The stock had a trading volume of 454,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

