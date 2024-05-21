Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $384,105.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.42. The company had a trading volume of 49,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,062. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.52 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

