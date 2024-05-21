Huntsman Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 19,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 748% compared to the average volume of 2,245 put options.
Huntsman Price Performance
Shares of HUN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 239,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,769. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUN
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
