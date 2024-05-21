Huntsman Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 19,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 748% compared to the average volume of 2,245 put options.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 239,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,769. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.