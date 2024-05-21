IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 4,573,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,144. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IAMGOLD by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,749,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,513,000 after buying an additional 1,779,306 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

