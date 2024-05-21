IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.92.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 306,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 316.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after buying an additional 280,385 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

