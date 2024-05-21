IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.71.

IEX stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.92.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IDEX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 25.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in IDEX by 5.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

