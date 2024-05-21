Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $250.59 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

