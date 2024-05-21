IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 117,867 Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) by 223.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,867 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 5.02% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

TSLS stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. 1,348,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,892. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.2399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

