Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Immersion Stock Performance

IMMR opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.46. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immersion by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

