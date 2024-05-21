Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Financial Review

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and Ingles Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 2.65 Ingles Markets $5.87 billion 0.24 $210.81 million $9.27 7.93

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingles Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 3.00% 11.97% 7.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eurocash and Ingles Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingles Markets pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Eurocash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Eurocash on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. The company operates under the Ingles and Sav-Mor brand names. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

