Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,853.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRK. Northland Capmk cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

