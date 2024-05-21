Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $19,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 116,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,762. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

