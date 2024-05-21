Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.20, for a total transaction of C$696,000.00.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Mccluskey sold 20,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AGI traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$23.60. The stock has a market cap of C$9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.45.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.8568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

