Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total value of C$1,035,092.00.

Celestica Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLS stock traded up C$0.83 on Tuesday, hitting C$71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 84,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$15.12 and a 1 year high of C$72.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.20.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5426908 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

