Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 122,000 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.32. 643,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,668. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.09 and a 200 day moving average of $444.30. The stock has a market cap of $424.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

