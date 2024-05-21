Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.50.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSP stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

