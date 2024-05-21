Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $9,155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Integer by 69.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

