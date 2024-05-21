Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 8,544,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,719,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

