Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Raised to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 228,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $9,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.