Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Earns Buy Rating from Argus

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Argus in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $153.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $15,000,602. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,443,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
